English man to stand trial in Armagh accused of sex assault on child under 13
William Pope (34), from Devon, was charged with three counts of sexual assault
An alleged paedophile from Devon is to stand trial in a Co Armagh court accused of sexually assaulting two females, including a child under 13.
Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday, 34-year-old William Pope was charged with three counts of sexual assault against a single complainant on dates unknown between December 5 2014 and May 1 last year, two against a female and one against a female child under 13.
Pope, from Stonelands Park, Dawlish in Devon, declined his right to comment on the charges or to call evidence on his behalf and freeing the alleged pervert On his own bail of £500, District Judge Bernie Kelly returned the case to Craigavon Crown Court for trial.
Barring the defendant from contacting his alleged victims or any Crown witness, the judge scheduled the arraignment for October 20.
