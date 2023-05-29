Engineer caught with cocaine worth €1,700 had bought it with friends ‘during college years’

Gardaí agreed that Thomas McAuley (25) was “nothing but a gentleman to deal with”

​A civil engineer caught with more than €1,700 worth of cocaine in his bedroom had bought it with friends during his “college years”, a court heard.

Thomas McAuley (25) “foolishly” had the drug in his house when gardaí searched it.

Adjourning the case, Judge Ciaran Liddy said he would strike it out, sparing McAuley a conviction if he made a €1,500 charity donation.

McAuley pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply at his home at Ballyowen View, Lucan on April 16 last year.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court a search was carried out and cocaine worth €1,750 was found in McAuley’s bedroom.

The DPP agreed to the case being heard at district court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Judge Liddy accepted jurisdiction in the case after hearing the evidence.

The court heard McAuley had no previous convictions of any kind.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said the accused had not been in the business of selling drugs but the case was “under the umbrella of supply”.

Gardaí had agreed that McAuley was “nothing but a gentleman to deal with” and Mr Kenny asked the judge to consider leaving him without a conviction.

He said McAuley was not someone who would be before the courts again.

The judge said the accused had found himself in “an unfortunate set of circumstances”. He told him he would strike the charges out if the money was paid.​