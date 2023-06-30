Electrician facing jury trial over alleged €1.75m cocaine seizure

An electrician facing jury trial over an alleged €1.75 million cocaine seizure in Dublin was pressured to transport the drugs “from A to B”, a court has heard.

Karl Lawlor (39) was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, of Dixon Villas, Glasthule, Sandycove, is charged with possession of cannabis and cocaine at St Cuthbert’s Road in Clondalkin on April 15 last year.

He is further charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of sale or supply, and with possession of cocaine where the alleged value was over €13,000 at the same time and place.

A state solicitor said the book of evidence had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Lawlor the formal alibi caution.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Kelly Breen and one junior counsel on free legal aid. Mr Lawlor has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

He was remanded on bail to appear before a court in the Criminal Courts of Justice in July.

At a previous contested bail hearing, Garda Mark Walsh alleged that gardaí stopped and searched a car in Clondalkin on April 15 last year and found 25kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.75m.

There were two wrapped packs each containing 10 single bars, and five bars of cocaine in shopping bags and a cardboard box in the backseat, Gda Walsh said.

The garda accepted the accused was allegedly under pressure when “delivering the drugs from A to B”.

He also agreed, with Mr Lawlor’s lawyer, that the accused was “forced to take possession” of them.

Gda Walsh further accepted Mr Lawlor was from a law-abiding family, and he was “shocked about the situation he finds himself in”.