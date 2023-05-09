Electrician caught with £450k worth of ‘high-purity’ cocaine pleads guilty
Ryan Diamond (25) was released on bail
A drug-dealing electrician today admitted possessing cocaine worth close to £500,000.
Ryan Diamond (25), from Camlough Park, Bessbrook, south Armagh, stood in the dock at Craigavon Crown Court to plead guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and to having criminal property, namely cash, on December 8, 2021.
Previous courts heard that Diamond, who at one stage had his bail varied to allow him to spend a final night in a hotel with his Australia-bound girlfriend, was stopped driving a Volkswagen Caddy on the M1 at Sprucefield.
Although an initial search of the van proved negative, expert drug-sniffing police dog Carlo was brought in.
The canine “indicated an area of interest under the floorboards and in the wooden panel of the sliding door”.
When those compartments were stripped out and searched, police found four “compressed blocks” of cocaine, along with a bag containing “small-deal wraps”.
In total, 4.5 kilos of the class A drug were seized.
Previously, an officer explained that, with a gram of “high-purity” cocaine fetching £100 on the street, police believe the haul is worth approximately £450,000.
Arrested and interviewed, Diamond refused to answer police questions.
In court today, prosecuting counsel Ian Tannahill asked for a count of simple possession to be “left on the books”, while defence counsel Joel Lindsay said the lawyers were making arrangements to have an agreed statement of facts put before the court, including an assessment into “the level of the defendant’s role”.
“He is aware of the likely sentence,” said the lawyer while requesting bail.
Freeing Diamond on bail, Judge Patrick Lynch KC ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled and said he would pass sentence on June 15, advising the drug dealer to “please co-operate fully”.
