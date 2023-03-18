Electrician (25) to stand trial after four ‘compressed blocks’ of coke seized in Co Down
Police have claimed a total of 4.5 kilos of the class A drug were seized
AN electrician accused of having cocaine worth almost half-a-million pounds has been ordered to stand trial.
Ryan Diamond is charged with having the drugs with intent to supply on December 8, 2021, and also having criminal property, namely cash.
The 25-year-old confirmed he was aware of the three charges against him when he appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Previous courts have heard that Diamond, who at one stage had his bail varied to allow him to attend a farewell party for his Australia-bound girlfriend, was stopped driving a van on the M1 at Sprucefield, Co Down.
An initial search of the vehicle proved negative, but cops said they later uncovered four “compressed blocks” of cocaine along with a bag containing “small deal wraps”.
In total, 4.5 kilos of the class A drug were seized, and previously an officer explained that with a gram of high purity cocaine fetching £100 on the street, the haul was worth approximately £450,000.
On Thursday the prosecution said there was a prima facie case, which was conceded by the defence.
Diamond, from Camlough Park in Bessbrook, was offered an opportunity to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but declined.
The case was returned to Craigavon Crown Court to be heard on May 9. Diamond was freed on his own bail.
