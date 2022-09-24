Elderly shop owner was left in fear after brawler wielding ‘pronged’ weapon barged into shop

David Farrell was spared a jail term after paying €500 to the victim

AN elderly shop owner was left in fear when a man brandished a three-pronged piece of metal fencing during a brawl in her store.

The frightened 78-year-old shopkeeper managed to wrestle the weapon from David Farrell and tried to lock the shop door to keep him out, but he forced his way back in, a court heard.

Farrell (34) was spared a prison sentence after he paid €500 in compensation to the woman.

Judge John Hughes suspended a 10-month sentence for two years on condition he stays away from the street and has no contact with the shopkeeper.

Farrell, from Nephin Road, Navan Road, Dublin 7, admitted producing a weapon in the course of a dispute.

Dublin District court heard the incident happened at 9.45pm at Maureen’s Shop, Manor Place, Stoneybatter on December 18, 2019.

The accused had a fight with another man on the street that spilled into the shop.

Farrell was carrying a three-pronged piece of fencing and the owner managed to close the door, but as she tried to keep it shut, Farrell pushed his way back in, causing her fear and distress, a garda said.

The owner managed to wrestle the weapon from the accused, the court heard.

There was no suggestion the weapon was directed at the woman at any time but she was “very shook”.

Asked what caused the fight, defence barrister Lydia Daly said the other man “came at” Farrell first, he did not react well and it ended up in a fight.

Farrell did not deal with what happened in an appropriate manner, Ms Daly said.

The accused did not make a complaint to gardaí himself, but he made admissions about his role in the incident when he was arrested. He apologised for his behaviour.

Farrell had a forklift licence and had worked at carpentry but was suffering from epilepsy, the court heard. He only had one previous conviction for a minor offence