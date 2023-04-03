Dylan McCarthy died from brain haemorrhage following incident outside Co Kildare pub

Mr McCarthy had been visiting the Kildare town with relatives to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew, Liam, at the time of the incident

A Limerick man who suffered fatal injuries during an incident outside a pub in Co Kildare last year died from a brain haemorrhage, an inquest has heard.

Dylan McCarthy (29) of Ardvullen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick was pronounced dead at Tallaght University Hospital on August 22, 2022 where he had been brought after sustaining serious injuries during an altercation among a group of people outside a pub on Dublin Road, Monasterevin the previous night.

Mr McCarthy had been visiting the Kildare town with relatives to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew, Liam, at the time of the incident.

Coroner Cróna Gallagher told a brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that a post-mortem showed the cause of death of the deceased was a brain haemorrhage due to head and neck trauma.

Dr Gallagher said a more detailed account of the post-mortem results would be made available in due course.

The victim’s mother, Marita McCarthy, who was accompanied in court by her husband, Eamonn, gave evidence of formally identifying her son’s body to gardaí in the hospital.

Inspector George Cagney told a preliminary hearing of the inquest on Monday that two people were before the courts in relation to Mr McCarthy’s death.

Insp Cagney applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.2 of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings in the case have already been instituted.

Granting the application, Dr Gallagher adjourned the hearing until a date to be fixed following the conclusion of any related criminal prosecution.

The coroner offered her sincere condolences to Mr McCarthy’s parents on what she described as “a very tragic death.”

Two Kildare men – Calvin Dunne (22) of Abbey View, Monasterevin and Seán Kavanagh (24) of St Mary’s Lane, Monasterevin – were charged with Mr McCarthy’s murder at a sitting of Naas District Court in February.

Both accused, who are facing a jury trial at the Central Criminal Court, are also facing a separate charge of violent disorder, while Mr Kavanagh faces a third charge of assault causing harm to the victim’s father.

The two men made no reply when formally charged with the offences.

Three others including a sister of the deceased were also charged last month with offences relating to the same incident.

Orla McCarthy (23) of Ardvullen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick; Aoife Talty (25) of Knockdangan, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co Clare and Glen Brogan (23) of Ardvullen, Killmallock, Co Limerick are all charged with violent disorder.

Mr Brogan is also charged with causing criminal damage to a window of the pub.

Separately six other males from Monasterevin have also been charged with engaging in violent disorder relating to the altercation.

They are Darren Harrison (30) and his brother Tadgh (25) both of Rosglas Avenue; Adam Ford (25) of Togher Avenue; Jordan Kevin (30) and his brother Shane (38) both of St Evin’s Park and Shane Foley (29) of Cowpasture, Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Mr Ford is also accused of assaulting Eamonn McCarthy on the same date.

Gardaí told the hearing in February that there will be evidence that there was a large altercation between two groups during which Mr McCarthy was assaulted.

Meanwhile, the coroner’s court also heard that criminal proceedings are being considered in relation to the death of a Sligo man from an alleged assault in Sligo town last year.

Russell Forde (39) of Yeats Drive, Cranmore, Sligo was pronounced dead on April 21, 2022 at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he was being treated for injuries suffered two days earlier during an incident in the early evening on Rockwood Parade near the centre of the town along the Garavogue River.

Mr Forde was originally treated in Sligo University Hospital but was transferred to Beaumont Hospital due to the critical nature of his injuries.

The victim’s brother, Warren Forde, gave evidence of formally identifying the body of the deceased to gardaí.

Dr Gallagher said the cause of Mr Forde’s death had been established as traumatic brain injury.

Inspector Raymond Mulderrig sought an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.1 of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings in the case are being considered.

Insp Mulderrig informed the coroner that a file relating to Mr Forde’s death was due to be forwarded to the DPP.

Dr Gallagher adjourned the hearing for mention until October 2.