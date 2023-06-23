DUP’s Edwin Poots writes to PPS over ex-party councillor’s ‘light’ sentence for child sex offences

Edwin Poots said he was “appalled” that William Walker avoided jail this week

A DUP MLA has written to the Public Prosecution Service and Attorney General asking them to review the sentence handed to a former party councillor who admitted child sex offences.

Edwin Poots said he was “appalled” that William Walker avoided jail this week.

He said today the “punishment must be increased”.

Walker, who served as a councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, contacted, while posing as a 24-year-old man, who he believed were two teenage girls and asked for photos of them in their school uniforms.

He was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years on probation after he admitted two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child.

He was also given a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order and told to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances, such as early guilty pleas, co-operation with police and remorse, as well as aggravating factors.

But Mr Poots took to Twitter to brand Walker’s sentence “incredibly light”.

This afternoon he tweeted: “I have contacted the Public Prosecution Service and Attorney General’s office today asking for the lenient sentence handed down to Billy Walker to be appealed.

“A man in his 50s grooming teenagers is perverse, sickening and unacceptable. The punishment must be increased.”

Jonathan Buckley, one of the DUP’s Upper Bann representatives, shared Mr Poots’ initial social media post criticising the sentence and added: “Agree entirely. A despicable act which must be condemned and called out by all. This is wrong on so many levels.”

Earlier this week, DUP councillor Glyn Hanna, Mr Walker’s former colleague, confirmed he wrote a character reference on Walker’s behalf

Mr Hanna has now withdrawn the reference, saying he was misled by Walker.

Earlier this week, Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard that Walker (60), formerly from Killyleagh but with a current address at Palatine Road in Blackpool, contacted two teenage girls, pretending to be a much younger man.

The girls, who stated they were teenagers in their conversations with Walker, were actually members of a paedophile hunters group acting as decoys.

Aware that ‘Sammy Jo’ was 14, Walker began exchanging messages with her and asked her to be his girlfriend.

He discussed teaching her how to kiss, talking about having sex with her and taking her virginity, and asked if they could meet.

Walker also sent ‘Sammy Jo’ a picture of a topless man claiming it was him, suggested giving her £100 and told her: “I bet you look stunning in your school uniform.”

The contact ended when Walker asked ‘Sammy Jo’ for a picture of herself in her school uniform.

Around the same time, Walker made contact with a second decoy posing as a teenager called ‘Daisy May.’

He sent her a friend request using a fake profile, told her she was stunning and, on February 16, 2022, sent her a message asking if she had a boyfriend, to which she replied saying she didn’t and that it was her 14th birthday that day.

‘Daisy May’ was asked by Walker to send pictures to him of her in her school uniform — and the contact continued until February 22, when he told her he would spoil her.

The matter was reported to police and, when arrested, Walker admitted he had set up a fake profile.

When asked about ‘Sammy Jo’, Walker accepted they had communicated but claimed he believed she was over 18.

Regarding ‘Daisy May’, Walker admitted contacting her but said he had little recollection of what he had done and said he had been drinking “big time” over the relevant period.

Walker told police he had no intention of meeting either of the girls and subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between February 10 and 23, 2022.

As he sentenced Walker, Judge Geoffrey Miller KC said that, whilst there was no actual contact between Walker and the ‘girls’, his claim that he had no sexual interest in children “has to be viewed with scepticism”.