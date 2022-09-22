DUP councillor William Walker charged with trying to sexually communicate with kids online
The incidents were alleged to have occcurred in February of this year
A suspended DUP councillor was today charged with trying to sexually communicate with two children.
Although he did not appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by video link, 59-year-old William Walker was charged with two offences alleged to have been committed between 11-21 February this year.
Walker, originally from Killyleagh, but now with an address at a hotel on the Palentine Road in Blackpool, faces two counts of attempting to sexually communicate with two female children in order to obtain sexual gratification, and that he did not reasonably believe they were over 16.
It is understood the charges arise after a sting by a so-called paedophile hunter group who alerted the police and they in turn arrested Walker.
In court today, a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect the former DUP councillor, who sat on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council before he was suspended by the party, to the charges.
Defence solicitor Clive Fullerton revealed that initially, Walker had been charged with four offences but a prosecuting lawyer confirmed that “two are remaining”, adding that police will be seeking a “full file” in their investigation.
Granting bail and legal aid, District Judge Amanda Brady adjourned the case to November 3.
