Dundalk man charged with stabbing man who needed ‘emergency heart surgery’ denied bail

The court heard the victim suffered internal bleeding and a laceration to his heart.

A MAN charged with attacking another man who needed "emergency" heart surgery following a stabbing in Dundalk last week has been denied bail.

Oisin Quinn McDonagh, 21, of Castlecross, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co. Louth, was charged with assault causing harm to the male in his home on June 7.

He was arrested and questioned at Dundalk Garda station and then brought to appear before Judge Conor Fottrell at Dublin District Court today, facing objections to bail.

Garda Kate Brady voiced witness interference concerns. It was alleged the injured man "received a single stab wound to the right-hand side of his chest".

Paramedics were treating him when gardai arrived, and the man was then taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The contested bail hearing was told the man had to be transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin for "emergency surgery on the heart".

The court heard he suffered internal bleeding and a laceration to his heart.

Gardai obtained CCTV footage.

The knife and clothing were discarded after the incident.

Garda Brady said it was premeditated, and video evidence showed the clothing being bought.

The court heard the alleged injured party lived near the accused, and the garda feared interference "due to the close proximity of the accused".

The garda expected that the case would go forward to the Circuit Court but agreed with defence counsel Kevin McCrave that the accused had no prior convictions and enjoyed the presumption of innocence.

The garda accepted the accused had mental health issues but said he was "coherent" during his interview. The alleged victim could not attend the hearing because he was still hospitalised.

When questioned further, the garda said a "masked individual" carried out the assault. However, it was alleged he was "tracked" on CCTV and took off the mask.

Pleading for bail, the barrister said that his client, who did not address the court, had "profound mental health difficulties" and had been treated in numerous facilities.

The court heard that his mother acted as his carer, and his current medication did not have the desired effect.

The defence submitted that an outright refusal of bail could result in Mr Quinn McDonagh facing a lengthy period in custody awaiting trial.

Mr McCrave argued that conditions with an order to reside at a different location could address the garda objections.

However, Judge Fottrell noted the intimidation concern and refused bail, given the seriousness of the charge and the possibility of witness interference.

He directed medical attention for the accused, granted him legal aid, and remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.