Dubliner (53) charged with handling six stolen catalytic converters and four stolen cars

A MAN has been charged with handling six stolen catalytic converters and four stolen cars following a garda search at a Dublin recycling centre.

Brian McDonnell (53) appeared in court along with four other men who are accused of handling the same cars at the same premises in the north of the city.

Judge Treasa Kelly remanded the five on continuing bail at Dublin District Court, to consider how they intend to plead to the charges.

Mr McDonnell, with an address at Sandyhill, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin, is charged with handling six catalytic converters, knowing that the property was stolen or reckless as to whether it was stolen.

The charge is under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and the offence is alleged to have happened at St Margaret’s Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited, Sandyhill, St. Margaret’s, Co. Dublin on April 14, 2021.

Mr McDonnell is further charged with handling four stolen cars at the same location on other dates.

These are a Vauxhall Vivaro on 15/06/2018; a Citroen C5 on a date between August 27 and 29, 2018; a Volkswagen Golf on dates between March 9 and 16, 2019 and a Honda Jazz on dates between August 8 and 9, 2019.

The four other men are charged with handling the same four cars on the same dates.

Michael Gavin (45) of Belcamp Green, Dublin 17 allegedly handled the Citroen C5; Martin Maughan (51) of Silloge Green, Swords Road, Dublin, allegedly handled the Volkswagen Golf; Michael McDonagh (47) from 15 Carton Road, Poppintree, Ballymun allegedly handled the Honda Jazz and Edward Stokes (52) of St Margaret's Park, Ballymun is accused of handling the Vauxhall Vivaro.

The accused were all already on bail when they appeared in court today.

A garda sergeant handed evidence of each accused’s arrest, charge and caution in to court by certificate. She also said written summaries of the prosecution evidence had been handed over to the defence.

Files had been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who directed summary disposal of all cases on pleas of guilty only.

Edward Stokes pictured leaving the CCJ. Picture Credit: Frank McGrath

This means the cases can only be heard in the district court on guilty pleas and the accused will be sent forward for trial to the circuit court if they are contesting the charges.

When Michael Gavin was called, his solicitor David Bassett asked for time to consider a plea. Legal aid was granted after he provided a statement of the accused’s financial means.

In Mr Maughan’s case, the sergeant said there was no further disclosure. His solicitor Amanda Connolly said given the direction, there would have to be full disclosure and statements.

Judge Kelly made a disclosure order. She granted legal aid to Mr Maughan, who is not working.

In Mr McDonagh’s case, the sergeant said there was no CCTV and his solicitor sought a full disclosure order. He said McDonagh was on disability allowance and the judge granted legal aid.

When Mr McDonnell was called, the sergeant again said evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution was by certificate.

A precis of evidence had been handed over and there was no CCTV, she said. A file had been prepared for the DPP and directions had been received, again for summary disposal on a plea of guilty only.

Mr McDonnell’s solicitor Ellen Reid sought full disclosure to include evidence of interviews, notebook entries and copies of the search warrant. She said the defence had written separately to the prosecuting member.

The judge said she would remand Mr McDonnell on continuing bail to the same date as the other accused.

“I would ask the court to note separately, a number of reports were published earlier in the week, prior to any evidence or charges being before the court,” Ms Reid said. “That is something we will deal with separately. I’m asking the court to note that.”

Judge Kelly said: “Very good, I’ll note that.”

When Edward Stokes’ case was called, the judge asked if they were “related matters.”

“Yes, there’s five,” the sergeant said.

“It relates to a similar venue,” Stokes’ solicitor said. He sought a full disclosure order and the judge granted legal aid after hearing Stokes was on a community employment scheme.

The cases were put back to January 26, either for pleas or further adjournments for the preparation of books of evidence. The judge also said she would consider the issue of jurisdiction then.

None of the accused were required to address the court and they have not yet indicated how they intend to plead.