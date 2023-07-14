Dubliner (34) accused of machete attack that left another man with fractured skull

Mr Jordan, of Hampton Wood Square, Ballymun is charged with assault causing harm and producing a machete in the course of a dispute.

A DUBLIN man attacked another man with a machete, leaving him with a fractured skull in a violent clash outside the accused’s home, it is alleged.

Ian Jordan (34) maintained he was defending his family against the alleged victim who arrived at his house brandishing a pole in the middle of the night, followed by a “posse” of “hooligans” armed with weapons.

He was granted bail and the case was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court for the directions of the DPP.

Objecting to bail, Garda Robert Diffley said there was an armed call to Hampton Wood Square at 5am on July 2 where a man was alleged to have been attacked with a machete.

Gardai saw the accused walking towards his own home from the direction of Balbutcher Lane, with a bloody kitchen towel around his lacerated arm.

The accused’s partner’s Nissan Qashqai was outside with two smashed windows and there was a trail of blood leading to Balbutcher Lane.

Gardai received another call that a man had been stabbed in the head with a machete. He had deep lacerations to his head, legs and arms and was taken to the Mater Hospital where he was treated for a fractured skull.

The injured man did not say who had assaulted him and was discharged two days later, Gda Diffley continued.

CCTV between 2.30am and 5am that morning showed “a number of incidents,” the court heard.

The alleged victim was seen approaching Mr Jordan’s home brandishing a large pole. It was alleged the accused was seen attacking this man with a machete before an unidentified woman stepped in and stopped the altercation.

Later, a number of men were seen coming from Balbutcher Lane brandishing weapons and there was a standoff with the accused. The five to six men appeared to be associated with the alleged victim, Gda Diffley continued.

A number of threats could be heard on mobile phone footage, the garda said.

Denials were made by the accused in interview, he said.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said the case seemed to be that his client was at home with his family in the middle of the night when the “supposed victim” arrived with a weapon and started banging on his door.

Mr Jordan would say he was defending himself, his home and his family. A “posse” then came back and smashed up his partner’s car, so he came out and again defended his home.

“That is correct, with a machete,” Gda Diffley said,

Mr MacLoughlin said there would be a defence that the accused was acting lawfully in defence of his home and family.

His client was the “real victim in this case,” and was doing nothing wrong when “these hooligans came to his house," he said.

Gda Diffley said he did not accept that what happened was reasonable.

Judge Jones granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €100 and an independent surety of €600.

Under conditions, he is to observe a night time curfew, sign on daily at Ballymun garda station and stay away from the street where the alleged victim lives.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear in Cloverhill District Court on July 20.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charges.