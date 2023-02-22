Dublin woman with ‘record’ 856 convictions is jailed for shoplifting rum
Her defence said Jennifer Armstrong had long-standing crack cocaine and heroin addictions and had spent 30 years of her life in prison.
One of Ireland’s most prolific offenders, with a “record” 856 previous convictions, has been jailed for shoplifting rum and hurling abuse at supermarket security.
Serial thief and public order nuisance Jennifer Armstrong carried out the theft just a day after she was given a suspended sentence for a similar offence.
Judge Ciaran Liddy jailed her for three months when she appeared in Blanchardstown District Court.
Armstrong (48), with an address at a Dublin city hostel, pleaded guilty to theft, public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
The court heard at 3.35pm on February 1, she went to SuperValu, Main Street, Blanchardstown. She selected a single can of Bacardi, opened it and drank it in the shop. She then tried to leave without paying and was stopped by security.
Armstrong became extremely aggressive to security and was allowed to exit.
Read more
Gardaí were called later that evening and identified her from CCTV. When they were on Main Street afterwards, they saw Armstrong standing at a bus stop in an extremely intoxicated state and arrested her.
She had been given a four-month suspended sentence for theft and public order offences at the same court the day before, January 31.
The majority of her previous convictions were of a similar nature – public order offences, theft and criminal damage.
Her defence said she had long-standing crack cocaine and heroin addictions and had spent 30 years of her life in prison.
“I can’t deny she has an incredibly long list of previous convictions, but she is trying,” he said.
Judge Liddy sentenced Armstrong to three months for theft, with a concurrent one-month sentence for breach of the peace.
Armstrong has one of the longest criminal records every seen in this country. One judge previously described it as “a record”.
Today's Headlines
RUM-BLED | Dublin woman with ‘record’ 856 convictions is jailed for shoplifting rum
dramatic rescue | Irishman plucked to safety after getting stranded on sheer cliff face in Spain
Irish Government sign off a range of further cost-of-living support measures
TERMINATED | Dublin woman drops lawsuit over alleged assault on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Conor McGregor says ‘click, clack, the Mac is back’ in bizarre video on Instagram
SCARE PORT | Dublin Airport demands ‘severe punishments’ as flights suspended by drone again
Not Dundon yet | Teen gang member sparks huge raids on Dundon brothers’ old HQ in Limerick
Pubspy - Gowran, Co Kilkenny | This Gowran pub is a Cleere winner with us as friendly barman served up €5 pints
Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness, says Guardiola
'NEW TEAMMATE' | RTE star Anna Geary announces she’s pregnant with first child