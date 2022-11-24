Dublin woman jailed pending sentencing after ‘pulling out clumps of female Garda’s hair’

Lisa Lee (41) of James Street, Dublin struck and pulled clumps of hair from Garda Caoimhe Reilly’s head

A 41-year-old Dublin woman has been jailed pending sentencing for assaulting a female garda and pulling out clumps of her hair earlier this year.

Lisa Lee (41), with an address at Annalivia Apartments, James Street, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda Caoimhe Reilly causing her harm on January 9 last.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that gardaí were called to a domestic incident at Lee’s home at 3 am on the night in question.

When gardaí arrived, they found Lee outside with a bleeding lip and blood on her nose.

Lee went into the house with two gardaí. When they entered the house, Lee's then-partner was present, as was her child who was sleeping.

Garda Sergeant Derek Dalton told the court that when the gardaí tried to speak to Lee’s partner, he became agitated. While the garda was attempting to restrain the man, Lee began shouting, striking and pulling clumps of hair from Garda Caoimhe Reilly’s head.

The court heard that Lee then went to the kitchen and began searching the drawers, and the garda feared she was getting a knife. When Lee returned, she was unarmed but continued to punch and strike Garda Reilly.

The garda made an emergency call for assistance and more gardaí arrived at the scene. Lee continued to slap and grab for the garda’s hair and was eventually restrained. She was arrested and interviewed. At 5 am, Lee expressed remorse for her actions and said to tell Garda Reilly that she was sorry.

The court heard that Garda Reilly was brought to St James hospital for medical treatment, where she suffered soft tissue injuries to her arms, legs, neck and back. She is still undergoing physiotherapy for some of her injuries, the court heard.

A victim impact statement from Garda Reilly was read out to the court, which said, “The incident is locked in my mind,” and outlined the fear she had had during the attack. “At one point in my head, I thought Lee was going to get a knife from the kitchen drawer and stab me,” she said.

Lee has three previous convictions for breach of bail and possession of drugs for sale or supply. She has one child and also cares for her mother.

Sharon Rossiter BL, defending, told the court that her client wishes to apologise to Garda Reilly and that she fully accepts that this should never have happened. She said her client suffers from mental health issues and has not come to garda attention since this incident.

Judge Melanie Greally said, “For a young garda such as Garda Reilly to be assaulted to the level she was, a custodial sentence is warranted.”

Judge Greally ordered a probation report be carried out and remanded Lee in custody until March 30 2023 for sentencing.