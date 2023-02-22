Dublin woman drops lawsuit over alleged assault on Conor McGregor’s yacht

Samantha Murphy filed papers terminating the lawsuit on Monday – just a month after she had initiated the case.

A woman who claimed she was assaulted on Conor McGregor’s luxury yacht when it was moored off a Spanish island has dropped her civil action against the mixed martial arts star.

Samantha Murphy filed papers terminating the lawsuit on Monday – just a month after she had initiated the case.

Her solicitor, Alvaro Blasco, told sundayworld.com he was unable to comment beyond confirming a notice of discontinuance had been filed and that he would be looking for the matter to be struck out.

Mr McGregor had denied allegations made by Ms Murphy, who is from Dublin.

The High Court had been due to hear an application from Ms Murphy next week for an order requiring the former UFC champion to preserve evidence relating to the alleged incident, including CCTV and camera phone footage. But the application will now not take place.

Ms Murphy had claimed she was hospitalised after being attacked on Mr McGregor’s boat while it was moored off the Balearic island of Formentera last July.

She had been in Ibiza for a party celebrating Mr McGregor’s 34th birthday.

Ms Murphy claimed the assault took place after the party when she and several other people were invited back to the yacht in the early hours of the morning.

Injuries she claimed to have sustained included a broken arm and extensive bruising.

It was claimed she had to jump from a deck on the yacht during the alleged incident to avoid being assaulted further, that she made her way to another boat and was then taken to hospital.

In a statement after the lawsuit was filed, Mr McGregor’s spokesperson said he was “steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat”.

In recent weeks, gardaí have been investigating incidents of alleged criminal damage against Ms Murphy’s property.

In one incident last Wednesday, a brick is said to have been thrown through the window of her home just before dawn.

Gardaí have also been examining a complaint that an attempt was made to burn out the woman’s car outside her home on January 19.

There is no suggestion that either incident was connected to her lawsuit allegations.

The now-abandoned case was the second significant lawsuit to be filed against McGregor in recent months.

Last November, Artem Lobov (36), a former close friend of Mr McGregor, sued him for millions of euro in a row over the development of the MMA star’s Irish whiskey brand.

The retired Russian-born fighter, a long-time training partner of Mr McGregor, alleges he was instrumental in developing Proper No. Twelve, but ended up receiving nothing despite an alleged deal under which he was to receive 5pc of the proceeds.

Mr McGregor has denied there was any such deal. The case is still before the High Court.