Dublin woman denies tearing hair from passenger’s head on board bus

A Dublin woman accused of tearing hair from another woman’s head in an attack on board a bus has pleaded not guilty.

Jennifer Donnelly (41) is accused of assaulting and injuring the woman when she spotted her on the Dublin Bus and had a row with her.

Ms Donnelly’s case was adjourned for hearing in March next year at Dublin District Court.

The accused, of Poplar Row, Ballybough, is charged with assault causing harm to a woman at Ballybough Road, Dublin 3.

The case had been adjourned previously and when it came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, defence solicitor Rory Staines said Ms Donnelly was pleading not guilty.

The court heard there would be two prosecution witnesses in the hearing and no CCTV evidence.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.

On an earlier court date, when the prosecution’s case was outlined, it was alleged the accused spotted the alleged victim on a bus and became aggressive toward her.

It was alleged that a row took place during which the accused struck the woman on the face and tore a handful of hair from her scalp.

The alleged victim exited the bus and gardaí were later called to deal with the complaint.

The woman had made a recovery from her injuries, the court heard.

The charge against the accused is under section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.