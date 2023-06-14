Dublin woman allegedly ‘dragged ex-boyfriend’s partner from bus by hair’, court told

Kim Porter (28) denies Dublin city centre assault

A woman dragged her ex-boyfriend’s new partner by the hair and kicked her on the ground after she tried to flee an attack onto an out-of-service Dublin Bus, it is alleged.

According to gardaí, Kim Porter (28) and another alleged attacker opened the bus with an emergency button and followed the woman on board to assault her.

Ms Porter, with an address at D’Olier Street in central Dublin pleaded not guilty and her case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for a non-jury trial later this year.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court.

He said Ms Porter and another person were allegedly involved in assaulting a woman at Eden Quay on July 10, 2020.

The alleged victim at the time was in a relationship with a previous boyfriend of the accused.

On the day, the woman was on the boardwalk and had just been in her boyfriend’s company.

She heard a commotion and saw Ms Porter and another person in an altercation with her boyfriend, it was alleged.

Sensing trouble, she went to leave the area and it was alleged that Ms Porter kicked her on the right thigh.

The woman made her way to an out-of-service bus on the quay and got the door open and got on.

It was alleged Ms Porter and the other person used the emergency button to gain access.

According to the prosecution, Ms Porter spat in the woman’s face, grabbed her around the neck with her arm and squeezed her neck.

The alleged victim’s hair was pulled from behind, she was pushed to the ground and kicked to the side and back before being dragged by the hair from the bus, Sgt Flanagan said.

It was alleged the two continued to try to apprehend her as she escaped in a taxi.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction.