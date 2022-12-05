Dublin woman ‘afraid to go home’ after man accused of smashing her car windows

His neighbour told Blanchardstown District Court that she had lived in her house for over 20 years but had been afraid to go home since the incident.

A young man accused of smashing the windows of a neighbour’s car has left her too afraid to go home, a court has heard.

Majud Mkongo (20), who also goes by Wajud Mkongo, was allegedly caught on CCTV cameras spitting at his neighbour’s front door.

As part of his bail conditions, Mr Mkongo has been ordered to have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with the alleged injured party.

He has also been ordered to stay out of Blanchardstown for the duration of the trial, except for court appearances.

Judge David McHugh remanded Mr Mkongo on bail to appear before the court again in February for DPP’s directions on the charge.

The accused, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Blanchardstown, is charged with criminal damage at Sheephill Avenue last November 27.

Garda Darragh Cullen objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge against Mr Mkongo and fears of intimidation of witnesses.

The alleged victim claimed that Mr Mkongo smashed her car windows, and he was caught on CCTV cameras knocking on her front door, spitting at her door and standing in her front garden.

She said she was afraid and had not been home since the incident.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Mr Mkongo was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Mkongo on bail in his own bond of €100. As part of his bail conditions, Mr Mkongo was ordered to sign on twice a week and to stay out of the Blanchardstown area.

The accused must also provide a mobile phone number to gardaí, and be contactable at all times.

Mr Mkongo has not yet indicated how he intends pleading to the charge.