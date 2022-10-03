Dublin woman (45) fined after ‘squaring up to’ and intimidating teen girl

Debbie Barry told the investigating garda to “go away and catch the real criminals” when she was instructed to stop intimidating the girl

Debbie Barry told gardaí to ‘go away and catch real criminals’

A woman found shouting abuse at a teenage girl and “squaring up” to her in the city centre was arrested for public order offences.

Debbie Barry (45) told the investigating garda to “go away and catch the real criminals” when she was instructed to stop intimidating the girl.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined her €200 at Dublin District Court.

Barry, with an address at a homeless unit, was found guilty of threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and not following garda directions.

She had denied the charges.

Gardaí on patrol on O’Connell Street at 9.20pm on December 29 last saw Barry being abusive towards a teenage girl outside a shop.

She was shouting, “squaring up to” the girl and waving a finger in an aggressive manner at her.

The teen was “intimidated and looking to remove herself from the scene”, a garda said.

When told to leave, Barry refused and told the garda to “catch the real criminals.”

The accused said she was coming from a soup run at the GPO and did not recall the conversation with the garda but said he put her against a shop door and handcuffed her.

There were “words said by a group of people” but she did not threaten anyone and only she was arrested, she said.

Her solicitor argued there was only a “perceived threat” in the evidence and the accused’s alleged behaviour did not amount to an offence.

The judge dismissed other separate similar charges.

Barry suffered stress and trauma “in her life,” her lawyer said.