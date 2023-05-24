Dublin woman (40) accused of biting security guard twice at Longford Center Parcs
The court was told both alleged bites punctured the skin of the alleged victim.
A woman has appeared in court charged with biting a security guard during an altercation at holiday resort giant, Center Parcs.
Forty-year-old Ann Marie Roche, of Baskin Lane, Cloughran, Swords, Dublin came before a sitting of Longford District Court yesterday charged with two counts of assault causing harm following an incident on June 10 last year.
Garda Vincent O'Leary gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said Ms Roche made no reply after caution before handing her a true copy of the charge sheet.
Sgt Conor McShane, on behalf of the State, asked for bail to be extended from previous charges of intoxication and using threatening and abusive behaviour which Ms Roche had initially been charged with.
He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had consented for summary disposal on two section 3 assaults, meaning the case could be heard and disposed of at District Court level.
Those alleged offences took place the day after the two assault charges before the court.
Judge Bernadette Owens, in deciding jurisdiction, was told while there were no medical reports to hand, the allegations centred on two separate bites to the thumb area and palm of a security guard's left hand.
Ms Roche, who stood impassively in the body of the court throughout today's brief hearing, gave no indication of how she would plead.
Her defence solicitor Anthony Feeney requested the full disclosure of all statements and evidential documentation relevant to the case.
Judge Owens acceded to that request and remanded Ms Roche on bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on June 20.
