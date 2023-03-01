Dublin thief spared jail after assaulting doorman had previous manslaughter conviction

Andrew Gibney (30) was given a suspended sentence for assaulting the doorman in a “nasty incident” at a Centra on King Street

A shoplifter who grabbed and pushed over a security man as he tried to stop him had a previous conviction for manslaughter, a court heard.

Andrew Gibney (30) was given a six-month suspended sentence for assaulting the doorman in a “nasty incident” at a Dublin convenience store.

Gibney, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault and theft.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Centra, King Street, Dublin 7 last November 27.

The accused entered the store at 12.40pm and took a four-pack of beer, passing all points of payment. A security man attempted to stop him leaving by blocking the door, a garda told the court.

​Gibney grabbed the doorman and pushed him back, causing him to fall to the ground.

The court heard Gibney had previous convictions for offences including manslaughter. He was sentenced to eight years in jail with one suspended over the death of a man in 2012.

Gibney was on a community employment scheme, was doing well and trying to contribute to society, his solicitor Luke Staines said.

The doorman had not wished to provide a victim impact statement, a garda said.

Mr Staines asked the court to take account of the fact that the theft was at the lower level.

“It was a nasty enough incident for the security officer,” Judge John Brennan said.

“I take it there was drink in the background.”

The judge fined Gibney €200 for the assault and €100 for the theft charge.