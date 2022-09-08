Dublin thief jailed after stealing cosmetics from the same shop three times in one day
A shoplifter targeted a pharmacy and stole cosmetics from it three times in the one day, a court heard.
Crystal Travers (34) was battling an addiction to crack cocaine at the time.
Judge David McHugh imposed an eight-month sentence. The judge also imposed a separate 10-month sentence suspended for two years.
The defendant, of Church Road in Mulhuddart, admitted to a number of theft offences.
Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that Travers entered Lloyds Pharmacy in Finglas at 2pm on November 11, 2019 and took cosmetics, worth €114.
She returned to the pharmacy at 4pm, this time accompanied by a male, and took cosmetics valued at €276.
Sgt Callaghan said Travers returned again at 6.40pm and stole cosmetics, worth €252.
She was identified from CCTV and later charged. No property was recovered.
The court heard that Travers also stole meat products, worth €70, from Supervalu in Tyrrelstown on March 28, 2019 and €28 worth of clothing from TK Maxx in Blanchardstown on September 9, 2019.
Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said Travers, a mother of one, had battled an addiction to drugs for a number of years.
Her mother and sister had passed away.
They had helped to keep structure to her life, and their deaths had affected her greatly.
Mr O’Doherty said that Travers was now drug-free, though she had admitted having a slip last week.
Today's Headlines
'Breathtaking' | Irish model Lynn Kelly shares first photo of stunning wedding dress
'Deepest sympathy' | Taoiseach and President Higgins lead Irish tributes to Queen Elizabeth
'disproportionate' | Man awarded €508k after hotel lift fell three floors has damages reduced by €120k
operation london bridge | What happens when the Queen dies? Sombre music, black ties and no comedy on the BBC
Super stars | George Clooney and Julia Roberts to appear on Late Late Show this Friday
home comforts | Mum slams home birth restrictions saying she ‘would rather give birth on the roadside’
Whack-ula | Skeleton of female 'vampire’ discovered in Polish graveyard
'Handshake of friendship' | Five key moments in Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship with Ireland
Hel-ping Hand | Justice Minister Helen McEntee says Ireland will still accept refugees despite unrest
killer's plea | Infamous Irish killer accused of cutting a man’s ear off in Australia to change his plea