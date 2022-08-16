Dublin thief hid designer Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirts in his underpants

Beirne, with an address at The Vale, Woodfarm Acres, Palmerstown, pleaded guilty to stealing two Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirts worth €790.

A father-of-one was arrested for shoplifting after he was stopped and found with designer sweatshirts worth nearly €800 hidden in his underpants.

Gerard Beirne (35) was separately arrested when he was found injecting himself with a syringe in an incident in a Dublin city centre car park.

Judge John Hughes adjourned the case for Beirne to be assessed for suitability for the drugs treatment court.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Brown Thomas, Grafton Street on July 8 last year. The accused had been stopped with the two sweatshirts concealed in his underpants after he failed to pay for them and left the store.

The court also heard Beirne was arrested for trespassing at Fleet Street car park on November 15 last year, when complaints of drug use were made and gardaí saw him injecting himself with a blood-filled syringe. This was in full public view, where there was a “no trespassing” sign.

Beirne had a long history of drug addiction but was now in treatment, his lawyer told the court.