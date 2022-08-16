Dublin thief hid designer Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirts in his underpants
A father-of-one was arrested for shoplifting after he was stopped and found with designer sweatshirts worth nearly €800 hidden in his underpants.
Gerard Beirne (35) was separately arrested when he was found injecting himself with a syringe in an incident in a Dublin city centre car park.
Judge John Hughes adjourned the case for Beirne to be assessed for suitability for the drugs treatment court.
Beirne, with an address at The Vale, Woodfarm Acres, Palmerstown, pleaded guilty to stealing two Dolce & Gabbana sweatshirts worth €790.
Read more
Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Brown Thomas, Grafton Street on July 8 last year. The accused had been stopped with the two sweatshirts concealed in his underpants after he failed to pay for them and left the store.
The court also heard Beirne was arrested for trespassing at Fleet Street car park on November 15 last year, when complaints of drug use were made and gardaí saw him injecting himself with a blood-filled syringe. This was in full public view, where there was a “no trespassing” sign.
Beirne had a long history of drug addiction but was now in treatment, his lawyer told the court.
Today's Headlines
Fall of Troy | Robert Troy resigns as junior Minister of State following property controversy
'Fatal accident' | Man (70s) killed as tractor overturns on Offaly farm
Red card | Angel Di Maria’s wife slams ‘disgusting’ food and ‘weird people’ in England
'reset' | Ireland AM’s Elaine Crowley drops 4.5kg doing a 'master cleanse’ detox
attack charge | Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail
Court appearance | Two more men charged with violent disorder during alleged pitchfork brawl in Finglas
Bail granted | Taxi driver charged with raping woman in his cab while driving her home in Dublin
Bantry bust | Gardai seize cannabis worth €130k in raid in Bantry, Co Cork
stowaways found | Six Afghan men discovered hidden in trailers at Rosslare Europort in Wexford
'miss you' | Wife of ‘Fat’ Andy Connors says life will ‘never be the same’ on anniversary of his murder