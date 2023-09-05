Dublin teen stamped on English tourist’s head in ‘unprovoked’ attack, court told

Scott Cahill (18) is alleged to have assaulted two of the men and robbed a third

A young man punched an English tourist to the ground and stamped on his head in a "vicious and unprovoked" attack on a group of friends in Dublin city centre, it is alleged.

Scott Cahill (18) is alleged to have assaulted two of the men and robbed a third when the tourists who were on a night out were violently set upon by youths.

He was refused bail at Dublin District Court and remanded in custody for DPP directions.

Mr Cahill, with an address at St James’s Road, Greenhills, Crumlin, Dublin is charged with robbery and assault causing harm.

The incident happened in Fownes Street, Temple Bar on the night of August 11.

Detective Garda Derek Brereton said Mr Cahill made no reply to the charges after caution.

Objecting to bail, he told Judge John King there were four alleged victims in the incident; three had been assaulted and one was assaulted and robbed by a group of eight suspects.

The alleged victims were English tourists on a night out in Temple Bar when they were subjected to a “vicious and unprovoked attack," he said.

The attacks happened simultaneously in the space of two minutes, Det Gda Brereton said.

One man was robbed of a silver necklace, wallet and bank cards while being attacked by multiple suspects.

All four were all knocked to the ground and struck while on the ground, the garda said. Two were kicked, one to the head.

Three of the men went to hospital with injuries, the court heard.

Outlining Mr Cahill’s alleged role in the robbery, Det Gda Brereton said it would be the prosecution’s case the accused “initiated the assault” on this man, punching him in the back of the head before, along with two others, pulling and dragging him to the ground.

It was alleged Mr Cahill punched the man to the head while he was on the ground before another suspect went through his pockets and took property.

According to the gardai, he punched the second man to the back of the head, then hit him again and knocked him to the ground.

Mr Cahill allegedly punched the third man to the face, knocking him to the ground and stamped on his head while he was on the ground.

He had no role in the attack on the fourth man.

It was alleged the accused was captured on “excellent quality” CCTV where he was wearing a Canada Goose jacket and Armani runners.

Det Gda Brereton said Mr Cahill's movements on the night were tracked and he was in the same group of five people.

He said the alleged attack was “extremely violent” and he feared Mr Cahill could interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

A violent disorder charge was also being considered by the DPP.

The accused made no admissions in interview.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Karla Ray said Mr Cahill was presumed innocent and would abide by bail conditions, including obeying a curfew and signing on twice daily at a garda station.

There was no possibility of witness interference as he was “not familiar with” any of the alleged victims who lived overseas and was also unaware of any witnesses from the scene which was a built-up area, Ms Ray said.

Judge King said no conditions would allay the court’s fears regarding bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court on September 12.

Mr Cahill is the third person to be charged over the incident. Two teenage boys were previously charged and appeared before the Children’s Court as they are minors.