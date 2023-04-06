Dublin teacher told masked gardai to ‘f**k off, you criminals’ during eviction

The court was told Aaron Keohane was a man of “extremely good character” with “deeply held political convictions”

A political protester who hurled abuse at gardai during a controversial eviction in central Dublin has been found guilty of causing a breach of the peace.

Gardai in balaclavas were policing the eviction of housing activists from a building when Aaron Keohane, a qualified teacher, shouted: “f**k off, you criminals, you’re a disgrace.”

Keohane (36), of Cabra Park, Dublin 7 had denied threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, saying he was only chanting slogans to raise awareness of the housing crisis.

Judge John Hughes adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for Keohane to make a €1,000 charity donation. The judge indicated he would consider leaving him without a criminal record.

A garda said he was on duty during the protest at North Frederick Street on September 11, 2018.

Keohane, who was on the street outside, crossed the road and was directed to stay on the footpath with the other protesters.

The garda said the accused began shouting at him, using expletives and saying: “f**k off, you criminals, you are a disgrace.”

This was repeated and Keohane was arrested.

Keohane said he cycled to the scene after finding out by text message that the eviction was taking place. He said there were masked private security men and gardai and it looked like they were working together in an “orchestrated operation.”

His colleagues were there and he joined in the protest as they chanted political slogans, saying “get out of here” and “this is illegal.”

He denied directing any abusive language to the gardai.

Traffic was at a standstill when Keohan decided to walk up the street to speak to a colleague. He said he saw a masked man “running for me” before he was put face down on the ground and “put into a police wagon.”

“We were there to exercise our right to protest in a non-violent fashion and to raise public awareness of the housing crisis,” he said.

The security at the scene may have been authorised by the High Court to take possession of the building but they were not entitled to act “with impunity and flagrant disregard for how it would be perceived by the public,” Keohane’s lawyer argued.

He said it was the security men's actions that escalated the situation he could see no reason why gardai in the exercise of their lawful duty would ever have their faces covered.

It was a “less than ideal operative situation” for some masked people to be private individuals and some gardai, the lawyer said.

The right to protest was a “cornerstone of democratic principles and a fundamental right,” he added.

Keohane had no prior convictions

He had two honours degrees from UCC and a Higher Diploma in education, his lawyer said.

He had a “great passion for teaching” but could not pursue that career while this case was pending.

Keohane worked for a non-violent global liberation group and currently lived in Portugal.

He was a man of “extremely good character” with “deeply held political convictions.”

He accepted the court’s verdict, but said he did not go to the protest with any sinister intentions and “bears no animus to the gardai.”

In relation to two counts of failing to appear in court, he was living in England at the time and recovering from Covid. His lawyer asked the judge to leave him without convictions.

The judge said if €1,000 is paid to Fr Peter McVerry’s Trust by July 4 he will “look benevolently" on the defence application.