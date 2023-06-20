Dublin taxi driver caught dealing cocaine warned ‘next time you will go to prison’

Richard Askin (44) of Ballynakelly Edge, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply

A Dublin Circuit Criminal Court judge has told a taxi driver who had over €6,800 of cocaine in his possession to take the “considerable chance” of a suspended prison sentence.

Richard Askin (44) of Ballynakelly Edge, Newcastle, Co. Dublin, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply at the same address on May 6, 2021.

The court heard that Askin was spotted by gardai handing over a package to a male cyclist on April 29, 2021. Gardai followed the cyclist, but he escaped.

Askin was then seen handing over a package to a man, who was a known cocaine user, close to his address two days later.

A search of Askin's home was carried out by gardai on May 6, 2021. In total, 97.3g of cocaine with a value of €6,813 was seized during the search. A weighing scales and a Nokia phone were also found.

The court heard Askin returned to the house during the search and seemed nervous while speaking to gardai. He initially told gardai there were no drugs in the house and said he did not know who owned the phone. When shown the cocaine and asked what it was, he replied: “What does it look like?”

Askin was arrested and nothing of evidential value was obtained during interview. He has seven previous convictions, all for road traffic offences.

The investigating garda agreed with Sarah Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, that her client did not cause any trouble for gardai. He also agreed that Askin, a taxi driver, has not come to any garda attention since this incident.

Ms O'Callaghan said her instructions were that Askin developed a cocaine addiction and was “low level dealing for another individual” to reduce a drugs debt. The garda said he had no information about this.

Defence counsel noted this was a “very serious” offence. She submitted to the court that her client was “low level dealing for another individual” and was servicing a drugs debt, not making money. Urine analysis was handed to the court.

Askin has five children. A number of references and other documents were handed into the court.

Sentencing him today, Judge Martin Nolan said Askin's activities brought him to the attention of gardai. He said he accepted Askin had his own problems with drugs and the suggestion that he was dealing for another individual “could be true”.

He noted Askin's work history, his efforts to deal with his addiction and lack of similar convictions.

Judge Nolan handed Askin a three-year suspended prison sentence, adding that he would have imposed a custodial sentence if there were previous similar convictions.

Addressing Askin directly, Judge Nolan warned him that if he is “caught again for this”, he would go to prison and there is “no getting around that”.

He told Askin he was “receiving a considerable chance” and he should take it.

“If you are caught in the next three years, you will come back before this court. I will remember you and you will probably go to prison,” the judge added.