Dublin student ran off with expensive iPhone after meeting seller, court told

The court was told Lazee Okenyi (21) wished to pay compensation but he was not working and would need some time

An engineering student ran off with an expensive iPhone after the seller handed it to him to inspect after he expressed an interest in buying it, a court has heard.

Lazee Okenyi (21) was found with €780 in cash after his home was searched by gardaí, who believed he may have sold the phone.

Judge Ciaran Liddy adjourned sentencing to a date in May to allow Okenyi bring some compensation to court.

The defendant, of Earlsfort Road in Lucan, admitted stealing a black iPhone 11, valued at €1,180, at Earlsfort Avenue, Lucan, on December 4, 2019.

Okenyi also admitted possession of cannabis, with a street value €30, after gardaí searched his home on December 5, 2019.

A garda witness told Blanchardstown District Court the victim had advertised a black IPhone Pro Max for sale and Okenyi met with him.

The phone was handed to Okenyi to look at, and he ran off with the phone.

The defendant was identified from CCTV footage, a garda witness said.

The court heard gardaí obtained a search warrant and searched Okenyi’s home the following day.

During the search the mobile phone box and €780 in cash was found, but not the iPhone. Gardaí said Okenyi may have sold the mobile phone, which would explain the cash which was found.

Cannabis worth €30 was also found in the house.

Okenyi was later questioned by gardaí and made admissions about taking the phone, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said Okenyi was studying pharmaceutical engineering, and had no addiction issues. Mr MacLoughlin said Okenyi wished to apologise for his behaviour.

The court heard the victim was out of pocket the cost of his phone.

Mr MacLoughlin said Okenyi wished to pay compensation to the victim but he was not working and would need some time to do so.