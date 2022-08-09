Dublin student knocked out man’s tooth after ‘seeing red’ in ‘pure madness’

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the case out, sparing him a criminal record after he paid compensation and apologised.

A business student knocked another young man’s front tooth out when he “saw red” and attacked him in a row.

Colm Fitzpatrick (22) left the victim with thousands of euros in dental expenses and a split lip when he punched him in a “moment of pure madness” after a “misunderstanding” over a bottle-throwing incident.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the case out, sparing him a criminal record after he paid compensation and apologised.

Fitzpatrick, of Whitebeam Road, Clonskeagh, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch told Dublin District Court on the night of December 20, 2020, the victim had been socialising with friends at Charlemont Place in central Dublin.

He had an altercation with Fitzpatrick, with whom he shared mutual friends.

The accused punched him once in the mouth and the man’s left front tooth fell out.

The victim also suffered a deep cut to his lower lip.

Fitzpatrick fled, but returned a few minutes later, apologising and crying. The tooth cost €3,440 to replace.

Fitzpatrick and the victim were out socialising with separate groups of friends, his barrister said.

There was a “misunderstanding” where Fitzpatrick thought the victim was part of another group that was throwing bottles.

The accused made a “smart comment”, the victim told him to “f**k off” and Fitzpatrick “saw red and lashed out.”

Fitzpatrick said his actions were “completely over the line” and he would live with the guilt and shame for the rest of his life.

His mother had already paid the victim’s A&E fee and Fitzpatrick had saved the rest of the compensation himself.

Fitzpatrick, with no previous convictions, was studying business and law in UCD and was focused on a career in accounting and finance.

The judge said the accused made a grave error but it was out of character.