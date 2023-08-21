Dublin stabbing accused allegedly had blood-stained knife beside him when arrested

The accused, with an address at Lower Rathmines Road, is charged with seriously assaulting another man and possession of a knife.

A man accused of stabbing another man on Dublin's Grafton Street had blood on his clothing and a blood-stained knife beside him as he left the scene on a Luas tram, it has been alleged.

Mohamed Akrouf (30) allegedly told gardaí he was "sorry for what happened" after he was arrested.

A garda witness told Dublin District Court that Mr Akrouf was captured on CCTV fighting with the alleged injured party, who is also in his 30s, and running away after a stabbing took place.

Judge Michele Finan refused bail and remanded Mr Akrouf in custody to appear before another court on Friday.

The accused, with an address at Lower Rathmines Road, is charged with seriously assaulting another man and possession of a knife.

The alleged assault took place on Dublin's Grafton Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Garda Martin O'Rourke objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge.

Outlining the allegation, Gda O'Rourke alleged that Mr Akrouf was arrested on a Luas tram at St Stephen's Green shortly after the alleged assault.

Gda O'Rourke alleged there was blood on his clothing, and a blood-stained knife beside him.

Gda O'Rourke said that witnesses gave a description of Mr Akrouf to gardaí, and he was also identified on CCTV footage.

Gda O'Rourke said Mr Akrouf was originally from Algeria and had arrived in Ireland in November 2022.

Gda O'Rourke also objected to bail on the ground that Mr Akrouf could be a flight risk, and could apply for a passport without gardaí being aware of it.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane said the accused enjoyed the presumption of innocence. She said that her client had a possible defence from "the account I have been given".

She also said Mr Akrouf was willing to abide by any bail conditions, including a twice daily sign on condition.

Judge Finan refused bail on the seriousness of the charge, and she remanded the accused in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

The judge also assigned Ms Kinane on free legal aid.