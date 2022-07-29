Dublin solicitor accused of deception and money laundering alleged insurance fraud case

Thomas Quigley (74) is facing 10 charges over a woman's personal injury compensation claims

A solicitor has been sent for trial accused of deception and money laundering in an alleged insurance fraud case.

Thomas Quigley (74) is facing 10 charges over a woman's personal injury compensation claims totalling nearly €30,000.

He had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court today. Judge Treasa Kelly sent him forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Quigley, of Thomas Quigley Solicitors, Ballyfermot Road, Dublin is charged with six counts of deception related to compensation paid to a Winnifred Lawrence and four counts of money laundering, all over a two-year period.

Today, Detective Garda Ivor Scully told the court the accused made no reply when charged.

A book of evidence was ready and was served on Mr Quigley.

The DPP directed trial on indictment and consented to the accused being sent for to the next sittings of the circuit court, a state solicitor said.

There was no objection to Mr Quigley going forward on bail.

Judge Kelly gave him the formal notice that he had 14 days to furnish the prosecution with alibi details.

Mr Quigley, dressed in a dark jacket and trousers and check shirt, replied “yes, your honour,” when the judge asked him if he had received the book of evidence and understood the alibi notice.

He made the same reply when asked to acknowledge his signature on the bail bond.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to provide copies of the accused's garda interview video to the defence.

The case will be listed before the circuit court on October 7. Mr Quigley was represented by solicitor Richard Young and did not otherwise address the court.

Three deception charges allege that he dishonestly induced others at CIE, IPB Insurance and Liberty Insurance to compensate Ms Lawrence in another woman’s name for personal injury on dates in February, March and May 2014.

He allegedly deceived Liberty into compensating Ms Lawrence in the sum of €12,460 on September 11, 2012, CIE into paying her €6,250 on June 19,2013 and AIG Europe into paying her €11,014 on October 18, 2013, all in the other woman’s name.

Three money laundering charges allege that Mr Quigley engaged in converting, transferring, handling, acquiring, possessing or using proceeds of criminal conduct.

According to these charges, he took receipt of the sums of €6,250, €12,460 and €11,014 for Ms Lawrence in the other woman’s name on the specified dates.

The final charge alleges that he did not verify the identity of a customer between 01/09/2012 and 11/05/2014, another money laundering offence.

Mr Quigley has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

Winnifred Lawrence and several other co-accused are currently before the courts.