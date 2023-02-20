Dublin schoolgirl who lost two front teeth in footpath fall is awarded €20,000

Barrister Kevin D’Arcy told the Circuit Civil Court today that Chloe O’Reilly, when she was aged 11, had suffered a direct impact trauma to her face in October 2016 when she fell as a result of broken kerbing.

Judge James McCourt has approved a €20,000 settlement offer to schoolgirl who lost her two front upper teeth when she tripped on a defective footpath.

Mr D’Arcy, who appeared with Spelman Callaghan Solicitors, said Chloe, now aged 17, had suffered injuries which, on examination at Millbrook Health Centre, confirmed she needed the replacement of both her upper central incisors.

A year later a review showed she had both teeth replaced with good quality composite material but still experienced above average sensitivity related to the trauma.

A medical report stated Chloe, of Cherryfield Way, Templeogue, Dublin 16, required root canal treatment on each tooth in order to alleviate the symptoms of sensitivity.

Her consultant dental surgeon stated she would require replacement crowns into the future at a cost of up to €1,200 each.

Chloe sued South Dublin County Council through her father Terence O’Reilly.

Approving the settlement Judge McCourt told Mr D’Arcy he had secured a good offer for the child.