Dublin salon fined after being caught allowing minors to use sunbeds in sting operation

A Dublin salon caught in a sting operation breaking laws banning sunbed use for minors has been ordered to pay €600.

Silke Hair & Beauty Ltd, of Beacon South Quarter, Sandyford, Dublin 18, pleaded guilty on Monday to an offence under the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014.

It follows an undercover test in which a minor was sent into the salon last year as part of a covert sting to check it was complying with the laws.

And it led to the Health Service Executive (HSE) prosecuting the salon firm for breaking the prohibition on permitting the use of a sunbed by a person under 18 years of age.

Solicitor Shane Reynolds, for the HSE, told Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court that a female under 18 was sent into the salon on November 11, 2022.

The minor had a €20 note and was told by a staff member that the till had insufficient change.

The girl went out and returned but was not asked for her ID when asked to use the sunbed.

On a previous occasion, a test customer under 18 was asked to produce a passport or driving licence, which is still the practice.

However, the salon confirmed to the HSE that on the date of the breach, the sales assistant that dealt with the minor had not received training, while all other staff had.

Mr Reynolds explained to the court that the rationale behind the law was to prevent young people from being exposed to health risks, including skin cancer from UV rays.

Judge Halpin noted that the owner-operated business was not disputing the facts outlined.

Its solicitor asked Judge Halpin to consider that there was just one sunbed on in the salon, which got its core business hair and beauty treatment.

Adjourning the case for three weeks, Judge Halpin ordered it to pay €500 toward prosecution costs and €100 to the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity. He said he would apply the Probation of Offenders Act if paid, sparing the salon a recorded conviction.