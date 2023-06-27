Dublin Rolls-Royce driver avoids ban after he’s clocked driving 121kmh in 60kmh zone

McTiernan Marten, of Vico Road, Killiney, pleaded guilty to careless driving. Judge Ciaran Liddy fined him €350

A motorist caught driving a Rolls-Royce at more than twice the speed limit has been fined for a “very bad case of careless driving”.

Conor McTiernan Marten (23) was driving at 121kmh in a 60kmh zone when he was stopped at a garda speed check. He was initially charged with dangerous driving but a judge reduced the charge at the defence’s request after hearing there were no other aggravating factors.

McTiernan Marten, of Vico Road, Killiney, pleaded guilty to careless driving. Judge Ciaran Liddy fined him €350.

Garda Kevin Nolan told Dublin District Court he was operating a speed check on the R132 in north Dublin when he stopped the accused for driving at 121kmh in a 60kmh zone.

He provided a UK driving licence and was brought to Dublin Airport garda station and charged.

Defence solicitor Matthew Kenny said a UK car would have a miles per hour speedometer.

The speed limit just before the accused was stopped was 80kmh and McTiernan Marten was 1km into the 60kmh zone. He said 80mph equated to 127kmh and 60mph was 96kmh.

He said if the accused had been travelling at 20 to 30kmh slower, he would have got a fixed charge notice and would not have ended up in court.

“The high speed is very high speed,” the judge said, but the accused had met the case very fairly.

He said it was a “very bad case of careless driving” and there was “no injustice” to reducing the charge.

He did not impose a driving ban.