Dublin pizza delivery man who grabbed knife and robbed till after he was sacked avoids jail

Derek McGee (38) had a “Falling Down moment” after he was sacked

Derek McGee of North Circular Road, Phibsborough, Dublin was given a four-month suspended sentence for the incident at a Mizzoni’s pizza restaurant in 2020

A pizza delivery driver had a “Falling Down moment” when he grabbed a knife and used it to take a restaurant till after he had been fired, a court heard.

Derek McGee (38) was “insanely irate” and looking to have it out with the owner when he told frightened female staff to leave, then got the knife to “jimmy” the cash register.

The incident happened during the Covid lockdown. McGee had taken up delivery work because he lived alone and felt stressed and isolated, a court heard.

Judge Joanne Carroll gave him a four-month suspended sentence.

McGee, of North Circular Road, Phibsborough, Dublin, pleaded guilty to robbery, criminal damage and producing a knife while committing an offence.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Mizzoni’s Pizza, Shanard Road, Santry, on October 3, 2020.

Garda Sergeant Derek Spain said the accused went in and told the two young women working there “he was going to rob the shop”.

After they ran out, he went behind the counter and got a knife which he used to remove the till, causing damage to a computer and the CCTV system.

The staff recognised him as he was unmasked and clearly identifiable.

McGee tried to leave but was apprehended by others and was held until the gardaí arrived. There were no injuries or threats to the staff and the knife was not brandished while they were there.

McGee had been working in a garage, had separated from the mother of his child and was living in a bedsit when Covid struck, his solicitor Kate McGhee said.

He was a “quite hyperactive gentleman” who found the isolation very difficult so he became a delivery driver to “get out and about”.

He was with an agency and worked for Mizzoni, but was fired after a day when he made a mistake delivering food. The court heard he was also described as having “talked too much”.

He was taken off the agency’s Whatsapp group, was out of work, “extremely isolated” and suffered from anxiety and depression.

“He became insanely irate about the fact that he had completely lost his employment,” Ms McGhee said.

He took a number of Xanax because he thought it would “even him out”. He then went to have it out with the owner.

When the owner was not there, he said he was robbing the place, told the female staff to get out and got a knife from the wall. While accepting the robbery charge, he was more focused on smashing the till up, the court heard.

The men who intervened were from the chipper next door, the solicitor said, and McGee never made it out of the shop at all. He was “incredibly sorry” for what happened.

“He’s a lovely man who had a Falling Down moment,” Ms McGhee said.

Judge Carroll took account of the fact that McGee did not disguise himself, was acting erratically and did not imprison any staff or suggest they were at risk. She imposed the suspended sentence on the robbery charge, took the criminal damage into account and struck out the weapons charge.