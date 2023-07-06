Dublin nail technician (21) accused of laundering €19k in crime cash

Gardai said the bank discovered the money had been transferred to a Revolut account linked to the accused

A nail technician has been charged with money laundering after €19,000 was allegedly transferred to her bank account.

Nadja Kajic (21) was identified as the culprit, it is alleged, as the victim quickly informed the bank that money had been removed from their account.

Judge Ciaran Liddy accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the District Court, and ordered the disclosure of any statements.

The accused, of Bellgree Boulevard, Tyrrelstown, appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with concealing the true source and ownership of property, some €19,312 in cash, which was the proceeds of crime, on May 12, 2021.

Outlining the allegation for jurisdiction purposes, Sergeant Maria Callaghan alleged the victim downloaded the Bank of Ireland app, and then later received a text

Sgt Callaghan alleged the victim found themselves blocked from accessing the app, and when they checked, it was discovered that €19,312 had been taken from their bank account.

Sgt Callaghan said the bank discovered the money had been transferred to a Revolut account linked to the accused. The money was recovered, and returned to the injured party, she said.

Solicitor Kelly Breen was assigned on free legal aid.

Ms Kajic has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.