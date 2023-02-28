Dublin mum who threatened McDonald’s staff over curry sauce was in ‘bad form’

Samantha Maughan (27) also became violent and tried to headbutt a garda during the incident.

A mother of three screamed threats at McDonald’s staff about their curry sauce, then became violent and tried to headbutt a garda.

Samantha Maughan (27) was being taken into custody after lashing out over the curry sauce when she told a garda “if you didn’t have that badge I’d kill you”.

A court heard her purse had been stolen earlier that day and she was in “very bad form”.

Giving her a two-month suspended sentence, Judge Bryan Smyth said her behaviour on the day was “pretty disgraceful”.

Maughan, of Floraville, Sarsfield Road, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Charlotte Ann Donne told Dublin District Court she was on patrol on O’Connell Street Lower on April 23 last year when she was flagged down by staff at McDonald’s.

They were “having difficulty with a woman threatening staff over curry sauce”, the garda said.

When the garda went to investigate, she saw Maughan was screaming and lashing out at restaurant staff.

She brought the accused outside, where Maughan continued to scream about the curry sauce.

The garda directed her to leave the area and the accused lunged at her, saying: “if you didn’t have that badge I’d kill you” and “take off that f***ing uniform”.

The accused lashed out as she was arrested and placed in a patrol car. She again lunged at the garda, attempting to headbutt her.

She had previous convictions. Maughan was in very bad form” as her phone had been stolen earlier, her solicitor said.

She had imbibed some alcohol and perhaps drugs at the time.

Maughan apologised to the court, told the judge she knew her behaviour had been “horrible” and said she was “going through a lot” at the time.

The judge said the offences warranted a sentence but he suspended it for a year.