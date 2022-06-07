Dublin mum pleads guilty to sharing information from Garda Pulse system

The images contained information about a "catalogue of cars" on an individual's profile and their date of birth and address.

Kirstie Reynolds, 31yrs, of Barnewalls Way, Drimnagh, Dublin pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin for a court appearance. Pic: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotoDesk.ie

A Dublin woman has pleaded guilty to re-sharing a screenshot image of confidential information on the Garda PULSE computer system.

Hospital worker and fitness brand ambassador Kirstie Reynolds, 31, of Barnewalls Way, Drimnagh, disclosed personal details contrary to section 145 of the Data Protection Act on May 14, 2020.

Dublin District Court heard she forwarded a message sent to her on WhatsApp with pictures of a PULSE profile's "catalogue of cars."

Detective Michael Dunne of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) told Judge Treasa Kelly that three images were sent to Reynolds, who then sent them on to a friend.

The court heard she did not have a “criminal intention” to undermine an investigation. However, questioned by the judge, he added that it would have been “obvious” that the images came from the Garda computer system.

Detective Dunne was satisfied Reynolds “would not know the identity of the information originator”.

He explained that the screenshots were from the PULSE, but Reynolds did not have access.

The source of the pictures was the subject of a "larger investigation".

The images contained information about a "catalogue of cars" on an individual's profile and their date of birth and address.

Mother of one Reynolds had no prior criminal convictions. The offence can result in a 12-month sentence at the district court level.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier said the investigation resulted in a "large file", but his client had entered an early guilty plea without seeking disclosure.

The detective agreed that was valuable.

Pleading for leniency, Mr Collier said Reynolds worked full time and did not associate with negative peers.

She was a member of "a prominent gym", helped others with fitness and was "a brand ambassador for a certain fitness clothing line".

The defence acknowledged the seriousness of the case but clarified that she saw the images as "salacious information". Furthermore, it did not benefit the person who received it or give anyone an advantage over gardaí.

The solicitor said she was foolish and should have deleted the message instead.

Closing the mitigation plea, Mr Collier asked the court to treat it as an aberration and view her as someone who would not be back before the court.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing until a date in July.