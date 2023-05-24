Dublin mum kicked garda in genitals after he confronted ‘rowdy’ drinkers in park

Butler insisted she was not part of a group who were drinking, playing loud music and causing a nuisance.

​A mother-of-four kicked a garda in the genitals when officers were dealing with anti-social behaviour in a city centre park.

Sarah Butler (32) kicked the garda after dragging out of another as he arrested her then-partner in the incident.

She was acquitted of breach of the peace and failing to follow garda directions in the incident at Wolfe Tone Park beside the Jervis Centre.

However, Judge Bryan Smyth found her guilty of obstruction and gave her a three-month suspended sentence.

Butler, of Kilcronan View, Clondalkin, had denied all charges.

Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at 5.25pm on April 25, 2021.

Gardaí told the court they were dealing with a large group of people who were drinking, playing loud music, causing a nuisance and being “rowdy”.

The accused’s then partner was being arrested when Butler pulled and dragged out of the garda.

As another garda got her away, Butler fell onto a bench and hit out at him, kicking him in the genitals and shouting.

Butler maintained she was not with the group the gardaí were dealing with and was not drinking.

It was a sunny day and she was just “sitting in the sunshine,” her solicitor Yvonne Bambury said.

Her boyfriend was arrested, they had not done anything and the accused was only remonstrating with the gardaí, Ms Bambury said.

Ms Bambury said there was no evidence of the accused connecting with the garda who was kicked.

Judge Smyth said it was not an assault charge and there did not have to be. He found the facts proven on the obstruction charges.

Butler had previous public order convictions. The judge gave her two concurrent three-month sentences.