Dublin mum charged with threatening to kill ‘key witness’ in manslaughter trial

Sinead White, 38, of Collins Drive, Finglas, Dublin, was arrested over alleged communications with a woman on Friday.

A MOTHER of three accused of perverting justice by sending threatening voice and social media messages to intimidate a “key witness” in a manslaughter trial has been refused bail.

Sinead White, 38, of Collins Drive, Finglas, Dublin, was arrested over alleged communications with a woman on Friday.

Gardai charged her with making threats to kill or seriously harm the woman or damage her home and threatening her with intent to obstruct justice or cause it to be perverted.

Visibly upset, Ms White faced strenuous bail objections when she appeared before Judge Marie Quirke at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Robert Diffley said the accused made no reply when charged. Voicing concerns, he alleged Ms White made threats to a key witness in a manslaughter trial.

The contested bail hearing was told the alleged intimidation involved voice and Facebook messages.

The woman has made a statement to gardai, who seized Ms White’s phone for analysis.

Defence solicitor Mark O’Sullivan told the officer that her client denied the allegation and maintained that the complainant also contacted Ms White.

The solicitor said his client claimed it was “drunken messing,” which the garda did not accept.

The defence stressed that the charges required proof that the threat was not only made but had the intent that the receiver took it seriously and would be carried out.

Pleading for bail, Mr O’Sullivan argued that there was no evidence his client would not turn up for her trial. He asked the judge to note Ms White’s defence that she was drunk and “shouting off nonsense”.

He argued that bail conditions with an undertaking to stay off social media could address the concerns raised in court.

However, Judge Quirke denied the bail application and remanded Ms White in custody.

She will appear again on September 7 and was granted legal aid after the judge noted the accused was unemployed.