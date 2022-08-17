Dublin mum charged over ‘deplorable’ home where kids had no food or heat

The woman is charged with wilfully ill-treating or neglecting children in her care in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to their health or seriously affect their wellbeing, contrary to the Children Act.

A mother has been charged with neglect after gardaí found her two children had not eaten in a day and a half and were living in a house that was in a “deplorable state”.

The woman (46) was in garda custody when a welfare check was carried out at her home and her children, aged 12 and 15, were found there with no food or heating.

The case against her was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court.

The prosecuting garda said the accused was arrested for the purpose of charge and she made no reply to either count after caution.

She was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

There was no food or heat in the house and the children informed gardaí they had not eaten in a day and a half.

Defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin asked Judge Gerard Jones if he wished to hear an outline of the allegations to decide on jurisdiction.

The garda told the court a welfare check was carried out at the woman’s home in October 2020 at the request of Crumlin garda station.

The accused was in custody at the time and when gardaí called to her house, the two children were at home and the house was in a “deplorable state”, he said.

They were taken to a relative’s home for the weekend.

Judge Jones accepted jurisdiction after hearing the summary of the prosecution’s case.

This means it will remain in the district court instead of being sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, which has tougher potential sentencing powers on conviction.

Mr MacLoughlin applied for free legal aid, saying the accused was unemployed.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said a statement of the woman’s financial means should be submitted to the court.

The accused was not present in court for the jurisdiction hearing.

Mr MacLoughlin said he was representing the woman, instructed by solicitor Sandra Frayne.

The accused has not yet entered pleas to the charges.