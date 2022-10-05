Dublin men caught with car full of stolen shaving paraphernalia ‘not criminal masterminds’

Thomas (22) and Anthony Stokes (24) were unemployed and saw an opportunity to “make a few quid” at the time

Two men found driving around with a car boot full of stolen shaving paraphernalia have been fined after a court heard they were not “criminal masterminds”.

Thomas (22) and Anthony Stokes (24) were unemployed and saw an opportunity to “make a few quid” at the time.

They were fined €200 each when they pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to possession of stolen property.

The court heard both accused were in a car when it was stopped at Seville Place in the north inner city. Anthony Stokes, from St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun was driving and Thomas Stokes, of Buttercup Avenue, Darndale was in the passenger seat.

Found in the boot were electrical items including shaving paraphernalia like shavers and clippers as well as cosmetic items and clothing. The total value was around €2,000 and Anthony Stokes told the gardaí he had bought them for €400.

The accused were arrested and charged.

Some owners had been found but enquiries were continuing, the court heard.

Both accused were fully cooperative with the gardaí at the time. The case was one of “naivety and stupidity” rather than the accused being any “criminal masterminds”, their lawyer said.

The accused were both unemployed and “saw an opportunity to make a few quid,” he said. “It was stupidity rather than anything else,” the lawyer added.

They did not spend a huge amount of money buying the property and “probably didn’t think it through”.