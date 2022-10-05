Dublin men caught with car full of stolen shaving paraphernalia ‘not criminal masterminds’
Thomas (22) and Anthony Stokes (24) were unemployed and saw an opportunity to “make a few quid” at the time
Two men found driving around with a car boot full of stolen shaving paraphernalia have been fined after a court heard they were not “criminal masterminds”.
Thomas (22) and Anthony Stokes (24) were unemployed and saw an opportunity to “make a few quid” at the time.
They were fined €200 each when they pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to possession of stolen property.
The court heard both accused were in a car when it was stopped at Seville Place in the north inner city. Anthony Stokes, from St Margaret’s Park, Ballymun was driving and Thomas Stokes, of Buttercup Avenue, Darndale was in the passenger seat.
Found in the boot were electrical items including shaving paraphernalia like shavers and clippers as well as cosmetic items and clothing. The total value was around €2,000 and Anthony Stokes told the gardaí he had bought them for €400.
The accused were arrested and charged.
Some owners had been found but enquiries were continuing, the court heard.
Both accused were fully cooperative with the gardaí at the time. The case was one of “naivety and stupidity” rather than the accused being any “criminal masterminds”, their lawyer said.
The accused were both unemployed and “saw an opportunity to make a few quid,” he said. “It was stupidity rather than anything else,” the lawyer added.
They did not spend a huge amount of money buying the property and “probably didn’t think it through”.
Today's Headlines
'execution' | Sean Fox murder: Family members watched as gunmen shot victim dead in hail of bullets
Not a Fan | Pat Spillane’s wife Rosarii doesn’t attend GAA games anymore after ‘scary’ incident
armed thug | Finglas machete attacker is still at large and could strike again, warns victim
'brave and courageous' | Family pay tribute to Irishman (23) killed fighting for Ukrainian forces
Rained in | Weather Ireland: Met Éireann forecasts another wet day with thundery showers
Fined | Dublin men caught with car full of stolen shaving paraphernalia ‘not criminal masterminds’
Abuse probe | Derry man accused of sexual misconduct while coaching women’s football team in US
Shocking murder | Texan woman who cut baby from her pregnant friend’s womb faces death penalty
Black to basics | Fans tell Coronas frontman Danny O’Reilly they like his band but love mum Mary Black
gunned down | Keith Branigan inquest rules Louth man (29) died of multiple gunshot wounds