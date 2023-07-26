Dublin man who threatened to burn down filling station is spared criminal record

Pumps were turned off when 51-year-old from Dublin made the threats

A Dublin man threatened to burn down a filling station as he tried to pour petrol on the ground in front of “terrified” staff, a court heard.

The pumps were turned off when Anthony McCormack (51) made the threats but the incident caused “anxiety” for workers.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the case at Dublin District Court and said she would leave the accused without a criminal record if he made a €200 charity donation.

McCormack, of Dublin Street, Balbriggan pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and threatening to cause criminal damage to property by setting fire to it. Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Circle K, Beaumont Road, Dublin on February 3 this year.

Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy said the accused was at the garage when he threatened to burn it down, then tried to pour petrol on the ground, but the pump had been turned off. McCormack had no previous convictions.

The accused suffered from bipolar disorder and was on a “high” on the day in question, his solicitor Murrough O’Rourke said. “I don’t think he meant to do anything, but obviously this caused anxiety for the people in the garage,” Mr O’Rourke told the judge.

A doctor’s note stated that the accused was off work with depression.

McCormack worked in security and criminal convictions would jeopardise that, Mr O’Rourke said.

McCormack told the judge he had gone back to the garage to apologise to staff.

“That wasn’t a nice incident, I’m sure they were quite terrified at the Circle K,” Judge Kelly said.

“You can’t act in that manner, you have to have respect for people doing their jobs.”

The judge noted the accused had taken responsibility for his actions. She adjourned the case and said she would dismiss the charges under the Probation of Offenders Act if he made a €200 donation to the Capuchin Centre.

In default, she said she would fine and convict him.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​