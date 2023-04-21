Dublin man who threatened gardaí with a screwdriver is jailed for six months

In a separate uninsured driving matter, the judge disqualified Daly from driving for six years.

A man produced a screwdriver and threatened gardaí after concerned family members called officers to his home as he was acting aggressively, a court heard.

Martin Daly (32) fled out the back of the house and into the rear garden, before he was caught and arrested by gardaí.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a six-month sentence.

In a separate uninsured driving matter, the judge disqualified Daly from driving for six years.

The defendant, of Curran Park in Balbriggan, admitted possession of cannabis, obstructing gardaí and producing a screwdriver in the course of a dispute.

Garda Jack Bennett told Swords District Court gardaí were called to Daly’s home last September 12, after family members reported the defendant had a weapon and was acting in an aggressive manner.

Gda Bennett said Daly had a screwdriver, and fled into back gardens after gardaí arrived.

He produced the screwdriver and threatened gardaí, then resisted arrest.

In a separate incident, an uninsured Daly collided with a parked car on Dublin Street in Balbriggan last July 24.

The court heard the defendant had 81 previous convictions, most recently receiving a four-month sentence for drug and insurance matters.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Daly had battled a drug addiction and his life was out of control last summer.

Since going into custody, Daly had stabilised on methadone and had availed of counselling services in jail.

Ms D’Arcy asked the judge to be lenient, saying Daly realised he needed to get into a drug treatment centre.