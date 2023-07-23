Dublin man who made 12 injury claims tells judge to f**k off after being caught lying

Paul Weldon (57) has been awarded €140,000 in multiple personal injury claims

Paul Weldon was told his case was dismissed... but he has another four personal injury claims in progress

This is the serial litigant who has been awarded €140,000 in multiple personal injury claims and told a judge to “f*** off” after he struck out his latest claim after being caught repeatedly lying on the stand.

Dublin man Paul Weldon (57), who has taken 12 separate personal injury claims in 20 years, was seeking up to €60,000 in Dublin Circuit Civil Court this week after claiming he tripped and fell and hit his head on a windowsill in Dublin city centre on September 4, 2015.

Weldon, who was previously given a suspended sentence after he shouted racist abuse at Indian restaurant staff, was suing Dublin City Council as well as Lasal Ltd and Eleybrooke Ltd, which owns the building where he hit his head.

He arrived at the Four Courts in a three-piece suit and was in a jovial mood shortly before the case began. Weldon loudly inquired in the corridor outside the court if any settlement had been offered. “Well did ya get me any money?” he asked.

However, no settlement had been offered and the case was listed to go ahead.

Weldon then walked into the courtroom and approached the court registrar and asked if he had time to go off for lunch, even though it was only 10.30am.

His case began shortly afterwards and Weldon remained in a positive mood as he took the stand and told his court about the accident.

“I was walking down like a human being does,” he said before adding that he tripped and fell. “I hit my head off the wall on the left hand side,” he said.

His own legal counsel asked him if he had any previous claims. He listed off three claims which were claims from Dublin Bus and from tripping on the street.

“I’m telling you the truth,” he said.

Asked if he had made any more claims since the incident before the court, he said none at the moment.

Defence barrister Grainne Larkin cross-examined Weldon and put it to him he was lying about how many accidents he had been involved in.

“How may have you had in the last 20 years?” she asked.

“Now listen to me, anything I do is 100 per cent straight, no lies, no messing,” Weldon replied.

Mr Larkin put it to him that he had made 12 claims.

“If I done it, I won it and I was entitled,” Weldon said.

However, Ms Larkin said he had also withdrawn claims.

She added that he had sued Dublin Bus on four separate occasions even though he claimed he had only done it twice.

“I’m not being rude to you lady, Sean Sheehan and Co [solicitors] represent me,” Weldon said.

However, the defence barrister replied that he had been represented by six different law firms in his various claims.

Weldon asked if that was against the law and Mr Larkin said it wasn’t but pointed out that lying on the stand was.

“You haven’t answered any questions properly,” Ms Larkin said.

She added that Weldon’s claim that he hadn’t been in any other accidents since the current case was also a lie and said he had taken four more injury claims since then.

“You’ve had 12 claims in 20 years. When the judge asked you said you had three,” Ms Larkin said.

She pointed out that Weldon had claimed multiple times for tripping on cellar doors and walking down footpaths.

At this point Judge James McCourt interjected.

“In pleadings you were asked if you had previous claims,” Judge McCourt said.

The judge then listed the accidents Weldon had disclosed.

“That is the extent of accidents you said you were previously involved in. You have accepted you moved from one solicitor to another. There is nothing wrong with that but that concerns people like me,” said the judge.

He said cases rely on the credibility of those giving evidence.

“I don’t find your evidence credible, I’m dismissing your claim,” the judge said.

Weldon got off the stand and started to walk toward the exit.

The judge was still addressing Weldon, warning him he could expect similar scrutiny in his upcoming claims but Weldon interrupted him and said “f*** off” as he made his way out the door.

It is unclear at this stage if Weldon intends to proceed with his four outstanding claims.