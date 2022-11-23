Dublin man who hit ex partner with his car and ran over her leg to be sentenced

Around two months in their relationship, the couple were sitting in a car talking when Taib grabbed the victim by her hair. He held her down, then punched her.

A man who admitted hitting his former partner with his car and running over her leg leaving her with a permanent injury will be sentenced early next year.

Samy Taib (21) with addresses at Drumcairn Avenue, Tallaght and Meile An Rí Road, Balgaddy, Lucan pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing harm and one count of coercive control on dates between May 9, 2018 and June 19, 2019 at an address in Lucan.

Taib also pleaded guilty to endangerment, driving without a licence and insurance at Fettercairn Ring Road, Tallaght and dangerous driving at Main Street, Celbridge, Co. Kildare, all on October 13, 2019. Tabi has 22 previous convictions, mainly road traffic offences.

Judge Elma Sheahan today adjourned the case at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to January 20, 2023 for finalisation.

Garda Craig Daven told Diana Stuart BL, prosecuting, that Taib's ex-girlfriend told gardaí that their relationship started in May 2018 and she found Taib “very controlling”.

She said she was “very scared of the way he was” and the couple had many fights during their relationship.

Around two months in their relationship, the couple were sitting in a car talking when Taib grabbed the victim by her hair. He held her down, then punched her.

The victim told her friends what happened and they warned Taib to stay away from her. The couple reconciled after Taib apologised.

During an argument in the victim's home in September 2018, Taib followed her into the bathroom, and started choking her. She passed out and when she woke up, he told her she had hit her head on the radiator. Taib apologised, however, the victim felt intimidated and forced to accept his apology.

In October 2018, they moved in together and were living in Taib's mother's house. The victim said she felt isolated. During this time, Taib choked the victim many times and forced her to be quiet to avoid disturbing his family.

The victim returned to her family home around December 2018 and the couple's relationship appeared to improve.

Taib and the victim were in his car and due to meet friends at a pub on May 9 2019. Taib became jealous. The victim got out of the car and he followed her, telling her to get back into the vehicle.

Taib hit her with his car and drove over her right leg. He told her to get up and used abusive language towards bystanders who came to offer help. Taib then stood on the victim's leg. He later told gardaí that he did this as he thought she was “messing”.

Gardaí arrived and took the victim home. She suffered bruising and soreness in her leg and ankle.

Taib apologised and the couple reconciled.

Taib was arrested by gardai in July 2019. When questioned, he said he could not control his emotions and admitted to hitting the victim when she walked away or he felt disrespected.

He told gardaí that he did not remember choking her and admitted to running over her foot.

Gda Daven agreed with Brian Gageby Bl, defending, that Taib told gardaí that he did not like himself for choking the victim.

Mr Gageby said his client accepts he caused injury to his ex-partner and that it was not an acceptable way to behave.

Detective Garda David Jennings gave evidence that gardaí spotted a black Volvo car stopped at the Churchstown Road junction on October 13, 2019 after the driver turned his head as they passed.

The patrol car did a u-turn, then followed the black car, switching on its blue lights. Tabi appeared to pull over, then drove off and was pursued by gardaí.

During the chase, gardaí observed the black car driving on the wrong side of several roads including the Cookstown Road, the Naas Road, and the N7.

Taib also drove through a number of red lights and stop signs. Other motorists were forced to take evasive action during the incident. Taib drove at high speeds throughout and gardai noted they were travelling at 150km in 100km zone at one point during the pursuit.

The garda helicopter was also involved in the chase, which lasted around 20 minutes.

CCTV footage was played for the court, which showed the pursuit ended after Taib crashed the car. He then abandoned the vehicle and ran off, but was quickly arrested by gardai.

After caution, Taib told gardaí that he did not have any insurance. The car was also seized.

Det Jennings said gardaí initially thought there was something in the car, but nothing was found following searches and it is believed that Taib's acted as he did because he had no insurance.

Mr Gageby said his client had made admissions when interviewed by gardaí in relation to the coercive control and assault causing harm charges.

His client wished to apologise to his former partner.

He asked the court to take Taib's youth at the time of these incidents into consideration.

Several psychological reports were handed into the court.

Mr Gageby said his client was diagnosed in early 2020 with schizophrenia and this may have been a contributing factor to his offending. His client had also been using cannabis at the time.