Dublin man who called gardaí ‘rat ba*****s' and threatened to smash patrol car avoids jail
A pedestrian reacted badly after gardaí stopped him for a drugs search, calling officers “rat bas****s” and threatening to smash up their patrol car, a court has heard.
John Joyce (36) was annoyed he was going to be searched for drugs as he does not have a drug problem.
Judge Patricia Cronin imposed a six-month sentence, which she suspended for 12 months.
The defendant, of St Bridget’s Halting Site, Porterstown, Dublin 15, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour and threatening to cause criminal damage at Holywell Heath in Swords on May 14 last year.
Garda Craig Smyth told Swords District Court he was on mobile patrol when he saw two men run away from the patrol car.
Gda Smyth stopped Joyce, as he believed this behaviour was suspicious, and told him he was going to be searched under the drugs act.
Joyce became verbally abusive, calling gardaí “rat bastards” and telling them to “f**k off, yous are c**ts”.
Gda Smyth said Joyce also threatened to get up on the bonnet of the patrol car and smash in the windscreen.
Gda Smyth asked Joyce if he intended to cause damage to the patrol car but the defendant refused to answer the question. Joyce later apologised to gardaí for his behaviour, Gda Smyth said.
Defence lawyer Fiona D’Arcy said Joyce got into a lot of difficulties when he was younger but he had not come to the attention of gardaí recently.
In relation to this incident, Ms D’Arcy said Joyce felt gardaí were wrongly searching him, as he does not have a drug problem, and he reacted very badly. All he was doing was going to the shops to buy a soft drink, she said.
Joyce was in a deep depression at the time as he had buried his mother, sister and two aunts shortly beforehand.
Ms D’Arcy said Joyce was a great support to his wife, who had health difficulties, and she asked the judge to be lenient.
