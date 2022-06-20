Dublin man who burgled his mother’s house fails to show up in court

Patrick Masterson (46) knew his elderly mother’s PIN numbers, stole her bank cards and withdrew €1,200 from her account to fund his addiction.

Patrick Masterson, of St Michan’s Flats, Greek Street, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to burgling his mother’s home and theft from her bank account. Photo: Collins Photo Agency

A WARRANT has been issued for the arrest of a man who burgled his mother’s home to get money for crack cocaine.

Masterson, a father of three from St Michan’s Flats, Greek Street, Dublin 7, pleaded guilty to burgling his mother’s home and theft from her bank account, taking a total of €1,470 in cash and property on January 14 last year.

The case had been adjourned at Dublin District Court for a probation report and compensation.

However, when the case came back before Judge Bryan Smyth, Masterson was not present. The judge issued a bench warrant at the request of the prosecution.

Previously, the court heard the victim reported to gardaí that items had been taken when entry was gained to her home at North Strand Road. These included a wallet containing €250 in cash and two bank cards.

Two transactions were carried out using the cards at an ATM at New Cabra Road that day, with €600 taken from her account on each occasion.

The victim said her son knew the pin codes for her bank cards and he became the main suspect. He was identified on CCTV from the ATM.

The accused was in the “depths of addiction” to crack cocaine and heroin at the time of the thefts, his solicitor Roy O’Neill said.

He was a fully qualified plumber but his addiction was “significant” and the theft was to fuel this, the court heard.