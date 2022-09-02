Dublin man who allegedly left nine-month-old baby at side of road after car theft remanded

Francis Broughan was held last week after gardai charged him with three offences in connection with the alleged incident in Cabra, Dublin

The scene where the car was stolen

A DUBLIN man charged with theft of a car with a nine-month-old baby inside has been remanded in continuing custody pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Francis Broughan, 45, of Shangan Gardens, Ballymun, was held last week after gardai charged him with three offences in connection with the alleged incident in Cabra, Dublin, on the night of August 28.

He is accused of the unauthorised taking of a vehicle under the Traffic Act, attempted hijacking under Section 10 of the Criminal Law Act, and endangerment of life under the Non-Fatal Offences Act.

He faced his second hearing when he appeared before Judge John O'Leary at Cloverhill District Court today via video link. Again, there was no application for bail.

Defence counsel Eloise Flynn told Judge O’Leary it was a recent matter and the DPP’s directions were outstanding.

She added that her client consented to a four-week adjournment.

The accused, dressed in a green sweater, spoke only to confirm his name.

Judge O’Leary remanded him in custody to appear again on September 20.

He has not yet indicated a plea.

At his first hearing on August 26, Detective Garda Louise Moran of Mountjoy Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

She had told the district court Mr Broughan made no reply when she put the offences to him.

He was granted legal aid and an order to receive medical treatment in custody.

His solicitor indicated that gardai would be given advance notice if Mr Broughan intended to make a bail application.