Dublin man told garda ‘I’ll smash your head in, college boy’, during flat complex chase

A father-of-three blocked the path of a garda who was chasing another man through a flat complex and threatened: “I’ll smash your head in, college boy.”

Jonathan Rooney (30) made the threat as he interfered with the garda foot pursuit in what a judge described as “pure blaggardism”.

The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for a community service assessment.

Rooney, a construction worker from Liberty House, Dublin 1 pleaded guilty to garda obstruction and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

The court heard the incident happened at Gardiner Street flats on February 25 last year.

Garda Mark Pollard told Judge Deirdre Gearty he was dealing with an incident and was following a man through the stairwell when a co-accused stuck a leg out, knocking him to the ground.

He continued to pursue the unknown male when Rooney stood in front of him, blocking his path.

“He said ‘I’ll smash your head in, college boy’,” the garda told the court.

After the accused was arrested and charged, he was cooperative and apologetic.

Rooney had previous convictions for offences including violent disorder and possession of an implement with intent to cause injury.

The accused had been dabbling in drugs and regularly came to the attention of gardaí, but this had stopped in the last year and he had got employment in the construction industry, his solicitor Fergal Boyle said.

“He accepts his conduct was out of order,” Mr Boyle said. Rooney had apologised and the solicitor asked the court to be as lenient as possible in the circumstances.

“It was pure blaggardism, what he did on the night,” Judge Gearty said.

She added it was “totally unacceptable” when gardai were called out, for anyone to interfere with them as they did their job.

The judge adjourned the case and said she wanted a community service report. If suitable, she said, the accused will be ordered to carry out 200 hours of work instead of a four-month prison sentence.

The report was not ready after an adjournment and the accused was remanded on continuing bail to a later date.