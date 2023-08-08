Dublin man sent for trial accused of knocking ex-partner unconscious with vodka bottle

Otis Thomas (29) is accused of striking the woman on the head, leaving her with a cut that had to be glued closed by a doctor

A Dublin man has been sent for trial accused of knocking his ex-partner unconscious with a vodka bottle after twice trying to choke her in a “home invasion” at her flat.

Otis Thomas (29) is accused of striking the woman on the head, leaving her with a cut that had to be glued closed by a doctor.

A book of evidence was served on him at Dublin District Court, where Judge Michele Finan returned him for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Thomas, with an address at Turnpike, Santry Cross, was charged with assault causing harm to the woman at her home on December 18 last year.

Two further charges were brought against him before he was sent for trial – another count of assault and producing the bottle as a weapon in the same incident.

Garda Ruairi Gleeson said Mr Thomas made no reply to the new charges after caution.

Judge Finan gave him the formal notice that he had 14 days to provide any alibi details to the prosecution.

She sent him forward to the next sittings of the circuit court, on a date in October.

Previously, the court heard it was alleged Mr Thomas pushed in the door of his ex’s flat, shouted at her and started to choke her, causing her to fall to the floor.

According to the prosecution, he then went to the kitchen and got an empty vodka bottle, went back to his ex and again tried to choke her. She began struggling and he allegedly struck her on the back of the head with the bottle, causing her to lose consciousness.